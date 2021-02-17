This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Bitcoin's record price unsustainable without lower volatility: JPMorgan
1 min read.03:28 PM ISTTom Wilson, Reuters
Bitcoin's charge to a record north of $50,000 isn't sustainable unless the cryptocurrency's price swings cool down quickly, JPMorgan analysts said in a note
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
LONDON :
Bitcoin's charge to a record north of $50,000 isn't sustainable unless the cryptocurrency's price swings cool down quickly, JPMorgan analysts said in a note.
Bitcoin's charge to a record north of $50,000 isn't sustainable unless the cryptocurrency's price swings cool down quickly, JPMorgan analysts said in a note.
The world's biggest digital currency hit a record of $51,300 on Wednesday after smashing the $50,000 mark for the first time a day earlier, fuelled by signs it is winning acceptance among mainstream investors and companies.
The world's biggest digital currency hit a record of $51,300 on Wednesday after smashing the $50,000 mark for the first time a day earlier, fuelled by signs it is winning acceptance among mainstream investors and companies.
Bitcoin's three-month realised volatility, or actual price moves, is 87% versus 16% for gold - an asset proponents say it could threaten, the US investment bank said in a note published on Tuesday.
The value of all bitcoin in circulation has swollen to $900 billion from $200 billion in September, the analysts said. The $700 billion jump has come the back of a total flow of just $11 billion from institutional investors into major trusts and futures markets.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Bitcoin's limited supply - based on "miners" producing a set number of new coins - has led to a holders charging a premium on bitcoin coming to market, JPMorgan said. Retail flows may have also magnified institutional flows, it added.