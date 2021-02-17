Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Cryptocurrency >Bitcoin's record price unsustainable without lower volatility: JPMorgan
Photo: Reuters

Bitcoin's record price unsustainable without lower volatility: JPMorgan

1 min read . 03:28 PM IST Tom Wilson, Reuters

Bitcoin's charge to a record north of $50,000 isn't sustainable unless the cryptocurrency's price swings cool down quickly, JPMorgan analysts said in a note

LONDON : Bitcoin's charge to a record north of $50,000 isn't sustainable unless the cryptocurrency's price swings cool down quickly, JPMorgan analysts said in a note.

Bitcoin's charge to a record north of $50,000 isn't sustainable unless the cryptocurrency's price swings cool down quickly, JPMorgan analysts said in a note.

The world's biggest digital currency hit a record of $51,300 on Wednesday after smashing the $50,000 mark for the first time a day earlier, fuelled by signs it is winning acceptance among mainstream investors and companies.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The world's biggest digital currency hit a record of $51,300 on Wednesday after smashing the $50,000 mark for the first time a day earlier, fuelled by signs it is winning acceptance among mainstream investors and companies.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Bitcoin's three-month realised volatility, or actual price moves, is 87% versus 16% for gold - an asset proponents say it could threaten, the US investment bank said in a note published on Tuesday.

The value of all bitcoin in circulation has swollen to $900 billion from $200 billion in September, the analysts said. The $700 billion jump has come the back of a total flow of just $11 billion from institutional investors into major trusts and futures markets.

Bitcoin's limited supply - based on "miners" producing a set number of new coins - has led to a holders charging a premium on bitcoin coming to market, JPMorgan said. Retail flows may have also magnified institutional flows, it added.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.