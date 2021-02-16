Bitcoin’s volatility should burn investors. It hasn’t.

Investments with far less volatility than Bitcoin have been known to trip up investors. Faced with big and unpredictable price moves, those who have trouble staying in their seat are more likely to buy on the way up and sell on the way down rather than the other way around. Morningstar’s annual “Mind the Gap" report attempts to quantify the impact of investors’ behavior on their investment returns by measuring the so-called behavior gap, or the difference between the performance reported by investment funds and the returns investors in those funds manage to capture. The results strongly suggest that more volatility leads to bigger gaps, and not in investors’ favor.