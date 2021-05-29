Bitcoin’s volatility spawns new crypto alternative

“If companies wish to put their corporate reserves into a stablecoin and that is fully audited, it is like putting their money in a bank account which is what they normally do," John Griffin, professor of finance at the University of Texas at Austin, said in an email. “However, if the account is paying out a higher yield than bank account yields, then it is not merely invested in some risk-free asset."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}