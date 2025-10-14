BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF nears $100 billion in AUM, closely following gold price rally

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has emerged as the dominant Bitcoin ETF, recording $2.63 billion in net inflows between October 6 and October 10. This accounted for the bulk of the $2.71 billion that flowed into the US Bitcoin ETFs during the week.

Advertisement

With $65.26 billion in cumulative inflows and nearly $94 billion in assets under management (AUM), IBIT now controls about 4.13% of Bitcoin’s total market capitalization, underscoring its leadership in the crypto ETF market, according to a report by Coincentral.

Fastest-Growing ETF in History In just 21 months since launch, BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust has rewritten ETF history. The fund has already generated $245 million in annual fees, overtaking legacy BlackRock funds like the iShares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF) and MSCI EAFE (EFA), according to Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas.

At $98.5 billion AUM, IBIT is only $2.2 billion away from crossing the $100 billion milestone — a feat no ETF has ever achieved this quickly. For comparison, Vanguard’s S&P 500 ETF (VOO) took more than five years, while IBIT did it in just 435 days, a report said.

Advertisement

Bitcoin price’s sharp rise above $125,000 before settling near $124,500 has fueled institutional demand for regulated exposure through BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust. Competing funds, including Fidelity’s FBTC and Grayscale’s GBTC, reported outflows last week, highlighting BlackRock’s dominance.

Gold Prices Break $4,100 Barrier While BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust dominates crypto investing, gold prices surged to record highs, crossing $4,162.31 per ounce on safe-haven demand amid US Fed rate cut expectations and US-China trade tensions. Silver prices also hit an all-time high at $53.45.

Analysts from Bank of America and Societe Generale forecast gold could climb to $5,000 by 2026, while Standard Chartered raised its 2026 average forecast to $4,488.

Bitcoin vs Gold: Twin Safe-Haven Assets So far in 2025, gold prices have outperformed BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) in terms of total returns. Gold has delivered close to 60% returns year-to-date (YTD), while IBIT has posted a return of about 21% YTD for the same period

Advertisement

The parallel rise of BlackRock’s IBIT and gold signals a shift in investor strategy. Institutions and retail investors alike are now treating Bitcoin ETFs as a digital alternative to gold, diversifying between the two safe-haven assets.

(With inputs from Agencies)