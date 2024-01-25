Budget 2024: Crypto industry players want 1% TDS to be slashed; full-fledged regulatory framework in place
Cryptocurrency industry's representatives urge the authorities to reduce the 1 percent tax levied on VDA transactions and 30% capital gains tax. They also insist that a regulatory framework with regards to digital currencies is the need of the hour
Notwithstanding an arguably bad year that cryptocurrency players have left behind in 2023, this New Year has kicked off on an optimistic note with a massive surge in bitcoin’s prices and much-awaited approval to spot bitcoin ETF by US regulator SEC. The landmark move has led to a spike in bitcoin prices, which topped $47,000.
