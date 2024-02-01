Budget 2024: Crypto industry’s wait for lower tax rates continues
The crypto industry players assert that the virtual and digital assets (VDA) industry was looking forward to slashing of capital gain tax rate and TDS, however, their hopes have not been dashed, albeit pushed to a later date
Cryptocurrency industry players continue to nurture the hope of an announcement slashing of crypto taxes in the final Budget, albeit interim Budget has turned out to be non-event for them with no mention of the industry whatsoever.
