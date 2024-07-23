Budget 2024: No changes in crypto tax regulations ‘has both pros and cons,’ analysts say

  • Budget 2024 had no changes for taxes in the crypto sector; analysts had however expected reduction in TDS rates

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published23 Jul 2024, 05:40 PM IST
Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget on Tuesday
Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget on Tuesday(PTI)

Crypto tax regulations remain unchanged, as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced Budget 2024 on Tuesday, July 23. Crypto experts, however, had expected the government to reduce the tax deducted at source on the transfer of virtual digital assets under Section 194S to 0.01 per cent.

No changes in crypto tax regulations could potentially act as a double edged sword. While it could signal a predictable curve for the existing crypto investors, it could also slow down the sector’s growth, experts said.

Also Read | Budget 2024 Political Reactions Live: ‘Directionless, anti-people, no vision’

Edul Patel, chief executive officer, and co-founder of Mudrex, said that the finance ministers decision to stay the “current tax rates on virtual digital assets (VDAs) has both pros and cons.”

No updation in crypto tax laws “might deter new investors and slow the sector's growth,” Patel said. He said the current tax regime could further decrease the scope for adoption, and investment. 

Maintaining the current tax rates, however, “provides predictability for existing crypto investors,” as this in turn, "will help support steady market growth,” said the Mudrex co-founder.

Also Read | Income Tax Budget 2024 LIVE: New tax slabs, standard deduction, other details

According to Budget 2022-23, crypto tax rules mandated that a flat rate of 30 per cent would be imposed on gains from virtual digital assets (VDAs) or crypto assets, irrespective of the individual's income tax slab rate. Additionally, a 1 per cent tax deducted at source (TDS) was imposed on every transfer of such assets.

LTCG and STCG in Budget 2024

While the crypto sector’s expectations were unmet, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced several changes in capital gains and trading activities. The tax rate on long-term capital gains for all financial and non-financial assets will rise from 10 per cent to 12.5 per cent. For certain financial assets, the tax rate on short-term gains will increase from 15 per cent to 20 per cent.

Also Read | Budget 2024: Government eases norms for ship, aviation MRO industry

Budget 2024 marks the seventh consecutive presentation by Nirmala Sitharaman, and the first in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third term. The budget mainly witnessed major tax changes and focused on employment creation.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Jul 2024, 05:40 PM IST
HomeMarketsCryptocurrencyBudget 2024: No changes in crypto tax regulations ‘has both pros and cons,’ analysts say

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

301.50
03:56 PM | 23 JUL 2024
-11.1 (-3.55%)

Tata Steel

160.05
03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
-0.3 (-0.19%)

Tata Power

416.35
03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
-7.9 (-1.86%)

NTPC

382.35
03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
8.8 (2.36%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Network 18 Media & Investments

85.30
03:59 PM | 23 JUL 2024
7.2 (9.22%)

Asahi India Glass

699.50
03:29 PM | 23 JUL 2024
55.15 (8.56%)

CE Info Systems

2,455.50
03:59 PM | 23 JUL 2024
193.45 (8.55%)

Borosil Renewables

518.25
03:49 PM | 23 JUL 2024
39.35 (8.22%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,195.00-315.00
    Chennai
    75,122.00-535.00
    Delhi
    75,048.00-169.00
    Kolkata
    75,561.00417.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    Calculate Tax
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue