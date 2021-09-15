Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BuyUcoin launches SIP facility for 10 crypto assets

BuyUcoin launches SIP facility for 10 crypto assets

There is no entry or exit load for investing in BuyUcoin SIP.
1 min read . 11:49 AM IST Livemint

  • The SIPs are offered through bundled plans, which spreads the investment across crypto assets such as bitcoin, ether, litecoin, chainlink, and polkadot

NEW DELHI : BuyUcoin, one of India’s oldest cryptocurrency exchanges, has launched systematic investment plan (SIP) facility for 10 crypto assets. Investment via BuyUcoin SIP can be done on a daily, weekly, monthly, or quarterly basis.

BuyUcoin, one of India’s oldest cryptocurrency exchanges, has launched systematic investment plan (SIP) facility for 10 crypto assets. Investment via BuyUcoin SIP can be done on a daily, weekly, monthly, or quarterly basis.

The SIPs are offered through bundled plans, which spreads the investment across crypto assets such as bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), litecoin (LTC), chainlink (LINK), and polkadot (DOT). According to the exchange, a bundled SIP insulates the investments against the market fluctuations and ensures maximum safety for the investors.

The SIPs are offered through bundled plans, which spreads the investment across crypto assets such as bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), litecoin (LTC), chainlink (LINK), and polkadot (DOT). According to the exchange, a bundled SIP insulates the investments against the market fluctuations and ensures maximum safety for the investors.

There is no entry or exit load for investing in BuyUcoin SIP.

Commenting on the launch, Shivam Thakral, chief executive officer, BuyUcoin, said: “There was a growing demand from our existing users for a crypto SIP product and our team has delivered a very unique crypto SIP platform which caters to the needs of new as well as veteran investors. Our SIP plans enable users to spread their investments across stable coins, bitcoin, DeFi, NFTs, and altcoins to minimize the risk. Investors can earn interest up to 1,800% in a five-year plan."

Founded in July of 2016, BuyUcoin today has more than one million customers.

