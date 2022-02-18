Can bitcoin be a national currency? El Salvador is trying to find out

The president enjoys trolling his critics, said Mr. Mow. Earlier in his tenure, Mr. Bukele once forgot to take off a backward baseball cap that he had been using to keep his hair slicked back in his presidential vehicle. When he noticed that his detractors were irked by his unusual attire, he turned the hat into his trademark look, Mr. Mow said, recounting a story he said he had been told by the president’s advisers. “You take what the critics throw at you and run with it," Mr. Mow said.