Can Bitcoin be the solution for US student loan?

Millions of students in the United States choose loans as their resort for education. Student loans are the second largest consumer debt category in the country, after mortgages. In a major relief, US President Joe Biden announced to forgive student loans up to $10,000 and $20,000 ahead of the midterm elections. While many experts have given thumbs up to the move, however, some believe this will not be enough. Dennis Porter, CEO, and Co-founder of Satoshi Act Fund proposes Bitcoin as the solution for US student loans.

