Can cryptocurrencies be a wiser investment plan for retirement

Despite volatile conditions in the market, the demand for cryptocurrencies does not seem to slow down. The crypto market currently has a valuation of more than $1 trillion with over 20,700 cryptocurrencies available for investments. Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency in terms of market cap, followed by Ethereum. From teens to adults, cryptocurrencies are adopted on a global scale as an investment tool despite their sensitive nature. Experts do believe that the blockchain industry is at a booming stage and has a wide-scale approach. Now, it's not just trading in normal cryptocurrency, there are a host of instruments like metaverse, non-fungible tokens, Web3, Defi, stablecoins and decentralisation available in the market. Considering the vast unique investment options in cryptocurrencies, can the market be a wise choice to park your hard-earned money for retirement.?

