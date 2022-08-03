Canaccord slashes its price target on MicroStrategy2 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2022, 10:54 PM IST
- Phuong Le, MicroStrategy’s president, has been appointed by the company as the next CEO, succeeding Michael Saylor
A day after business intelligence firm MicroStrategy (NYSE: MSTR) posted a net loss of $1.062 billion in the second quarter compared with a loss of $299.3 million in the same quarter of last year, financial services company Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday slashed the stock’s 12-month price target to $372 from $453, citing an uncertain macro environment in the second half of 2022.