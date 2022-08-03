Canaccord slashes its price target on MicroStrategy

“Most equity investors remain hamstrung in ways to gain exposure to digital assets; and MSTR may remain the most streamlined play here, without the need to invest in futures ETFs, close ended fund vehicles and ex the operating risk of owning bitcoin mining companies. If market volatility subsides, we view MSTR as one of the more leveraged plays to any rebound in the price of Bitcoin, even modestly back towards 2021 valuation levels," Canaccord stated.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}