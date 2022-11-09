Carret expands its fixed-income investment product to institutional investors

“Carret now enables institutional investors to customize their portfolios based on their risk tolerance and investment needs through the Private Client Service. Carret is the first to offer a customizable fixed-income product to institutions in India. This product targets HNIs, UHNIs, family-owned businesses, and institutional investors to get a customized fixed-income crypto product to meet their financial goals. Currently, retail customers have access to the default interest rates, which serves them well as it removes any complexity and makes it easier for them to invest and grow their wealth. However, the institutions need investment solutions tailored to their needs. With the Private Client Service, institutions have the flexibility of customizing the duration of their investment as well as negotiating the associated interest rates as per their requirements," Carret said in its statement.