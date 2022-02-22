Cashaa launches 'personal wallets', offers interest up to 24% on crypto assets

“We are the biggest business banking platform providing services to the crypto industry. Today more than 400 crypto brands are using Cashaa, including industry leaders from across the globe. Launching personal accounts with best interest rates is an important milestone for us. We are taking another step forward in terms of finding a balance between regulation and providing benefit to crypto community, and expect Cashaa to also do well as a consumer brand," said Kumar Gaurav, founder and chief executive officer, Cashaa.