CBDCs value proposition hard to understand, won’t be successful: Paul Brody, EY

The idea behind crypto was that it is fully transparent since it is on the blockchain and you can see if something bad happened. That was a flawed theory. Seeing data doesn’t mean you can understand the complex data flow in smart contracts. Entities that have tried to blend on-chain and off-chain financial transactions without robust regulatory oversight are the ones that are not doing well. It’s been impossible to know if your assets are strictly being held and used for you, or if they are being pledged and used in other scenarios. Public reporting and rigorous auditing doesn’t mean that there is no risk, but it does mean that the risk is substantially lower. The key takeaway is that your governance has to be either simple enough for people to follow or you can take a rigorously audited and publicly traded approach.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}