Central-bank digital currencies are coming—whether countries are ready or not7 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2023, 06:44 PM IST
The game-changing development could have a profound impact on the banking system. But few people still understand it
“Central-bank digital currency" doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue. But you might want to get used to saying it. These so-called CBDCs, or digital versions of dollars, yuan, euros, yen or any other currency, are coming, say those who study them. And depending on how they are designed and rolled out, their impact on the banking system could be profound.
