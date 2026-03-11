Charles Schwab anticipates making a direct cryptocurrency offering available in the second quarter to a limited group of clients, with a larger expansion to follow, CEO Rick Wurster tells Barron’s.
Charles Schwab’s direct crypto offering is coming soon. What to know.
SummaryThe company is forging ahead with plans to allow customers to directly hold Bitcoin and Ethereum even though the “fervor” around digital assets has waned.
