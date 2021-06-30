China’s Bitcoin crackdown sets up record tweak to mining puzzle

Bitcoin’s protocol is designed so that the average time for a block to be mined should be about 10 minutes. To keep it on track, every 2,016 blocks -- or about every two weeks -- a tweak is made to make the puzzle miners solve harder or easier, based on the current levels of computing power, or hash rate, flowing through the network. The current difficulty level was set before the computing power in China was shut off, which has led to longer processing times with fewer miners on the system than anticipated.