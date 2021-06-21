Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Cryptocurrency >China’s PBOC orders Alipay, banks not to assist crypto business

China’s PBOC orders Alipay, banks not to assist crypto business

Premium
Lenders like Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. and Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. as well as Alipay were summoned to a meeting with central bank authorities
1 min read . 05:03 PM IST Bloomberg

PBOC says crypto business 'disrupt financial order and also breed risks of criminal activities like illegal cross-border asset transfers and money laundering'

China said Monday it had ordered domestic banks and Ant Group Co. payment platform Alipay not to provide services linked to trading of virtual currencies, tightening the reins on the cryptocurrency industry yet again.

China said Monday it had ordered domestic banks and Ant Group Co. payment platform Alipay not to provide services linked to trading of virtual currencies, tightening the reins on the cryptocurrency industry yet again.

Lenders like Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. and Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. as well as Alipay were summoned to a meeting with central bank authorities, the People’s Bank of China said in a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Lenders like Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. and Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. as well as Alipay were summoned to a meeting with central bank authorities, the People’s Bank of China said in a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The inquiry was focused on services provided to assist speculative trades in virtual currencies, it said, adding such activities “disrupt financial order and also breed risks of criminal activities like illegal cross-border asset transfers and money laundering."

Apart from being prohibited from providing products or services that assist such activities, the institutions were also ordered to cut off payment channels for crypto exchanges and over-the-counter platforms, according to the statement.

Cryptocurrencies have been pressured in recent weeks as China has taken steps to rein in everything from mining to trading. Bitcoin fell as much as 10% on Monday, dropping to lows after the PBOC statement was released.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!