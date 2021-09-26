Chinese regulators are serious about banning crypto this time

The People’s Bank of China issued its Friday missive along with nine other institutions, including the supreme court, the police and the internet and securities watchdogs, a signal that enforcement may come from all corners. It also closed the longstanding loophole that enabled citizens to maintain accounts with offshore exchanges such as Huobi, and forbid the platforms to hire locally for roles like marketing, tech and payment, limiting their ability to serve Chinese customers.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}