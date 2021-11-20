Citadel CEO Kenneth Griffin outbid a group of crypto investors for copy of US constitution

Mr. Griffin is an unpopular figure among the wave of individual investors whose influence rose during the pandemic through their use of social media to drive up “meme stocks" like AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and GameStop Corp. Many such investors suspect that his electronic trading firm, Citadel Securities, an affiliate of the hedge fund, masterminded the decision by Robinhood Markets Inc. and other brokerages to restrict trading in GameStop Corp. on Jan. 28—a move that ended a wild rally in the videogame retailer’s stock and caused losses for many small investors. Citadel Securities has denied playing any role in the decision. On Wednesday, a judge dismissed a lawsuit that accused Robinhood and Citadel Securities of unlawfully colluding to impose the trading restrictions.