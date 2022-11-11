GST on crypto? CBIC to bring clarity soon4 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2022, 01:12 AM IST
Tax body, industry in talks on rate for such assets and their classification
NEW DELHI : Clarity on applying goods and services tax (GST) on crypto or virtual digital assets appears to be around the corner, with the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) working on an agenda paper on the topic. The board has been interacting with the industry to decide on the GST rate for crypto assets and identify whether they should be classified as ‘goods’ or a ‘service’, besides related issues.