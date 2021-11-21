Coin worth $0.00004893 highlights crypto's wild decimal frontier

The result is what’s known as decimal precision -- or how far to the right of the decimal point that various platforms are willing to go. For example, at Kraken, there are limits on how many numbers can be inputed when placing a trade. Given its high price, the exchange has done away with pennies when it comes to buying Bitcoin -- orders can only be placed in dime increments. And when it comes to placing an order for a certain amount of a token, forget about at 18-decimal standard for Ethereum-based tokens: you only get 8 on Kraken and many other platforms.