Coinbase allows users to buy crypto via Apple Pay on its platform

NEW DELHI: US-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc has now allowed users on its platform to buy crypto with linked debit cards to Apple Pay, the company said in a blog post. The company will also soon enable crypto buying by Google Pay.

“Fast, familiar, and secure ways to move money in and out of Coinbase are key to bringing more people into the crypto economy for the first time. Today we’re introducing new and seamless ways to enable crypto buys with linked debit cards to Apple Pay and Google Pay, and instant cashouts up to $100,000 per transaction available 24/7," said Prakash Hariramani, senior director—payments and financial hub, Coinbase.

As per reports, in the US, Apple Pay is one of the top mobile payment players, with 43.9 million users in 2021.

Hariramani added that later, users will be able to buy crypto with Google Pay, which is used by more than 150 million people in 40 countries every month.

The company also announced that it is the first crypto exchange to offer instant cashouts via Real Time Payments (RTP), enabling customers in the US with linked bank accounts to instantly and securely cash out up to $100,000 per transaction.

Real-time payments (RTP) are payments that are initiated and settled nearly instantaneously.

Coinbase also announced that it now accepts crypto buys via linked Visa and Mastercard debit and credit cards in more than 20 countries, with more options on the way.

Coinbase, which is listed on the Nasdaq, is the biggest crypto exchange in the US with 56 million verified users and $223 billion in assets. The company had listed in April and is down more than 25% since listing, with a market capitalization of over $66 billion.

The company is gearing up for India entry and is on a hiring spree, and building teams of software engineers, technology builders, and entrepreneurs. Moreover, the company is offering $1,000 incentives to new recruits in the country.

