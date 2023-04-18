Coinbase CEO won’t rule out relocating company away from US1 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 07:25 PM IST
Crypto exchange Coinbase Global may consider moving its headquarters outside the US unless the country changes its approach to regulation, CEO Brian Armstrong said
Crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc. may consider moving its headquarters outside the US unless the country changes its approach to regulation, Chief Executive Officer Brian Armstrong said.
