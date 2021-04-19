1 min read.Updated: 19 Apr 2021, 06:06 AM ISTReuters
Coinbase Chief Executive Brian Armstrong sold about $292 million in shares in total during the cryptocurrency exchange's first day of trading on the Nasdaq in the past week, according to regulatory filings.
Armstrong sold 749,999 shares in three batches at prices ranging from $381 to $410.40 per share for total proceeds of $291.8 million, the filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed.