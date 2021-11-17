This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Coinbase co-founder launches $2.5 billion crypto venture fund
1 min read.05:39 AM ISTBloomberg
The size of Paradigm’s fund highlights a continuing boom in the crypto industry
Paradigm invests in crypto shops big and small, with as much as $100 million-plus or as little as $1 million
Crypto capital-raising activity appears to be reaching a fever pitch amid this year’s torrid rally in digital-asset prices.
San Francisco-based investment firm Paradigm on Monday said it was starting a $2.5 billion venture-capital fund aimed at the “next generation of crypto companies and protocols." Coinbase co-founder Fred Ehrsam and former Sequoia Capital partner Matt Huang’s Paradigm One would be the largest new venture-capital fund aimed at the industry, according to the Financial Times, which reported on it earlier.
The size of Paradigm’s fund highlights a continuing boom in the crypto industry.
“This new fund and its size are reflective of crypto being the most exciting frontier in technology. Over the past decade, crypto has come a long way," Ehrsam and Huang wrote in a blog post on Monday. Indeed, the three-year-old firm’s fund raising outstripped VC firm Andreessen Horowitz’s $2.2 billion fund earlier in 2021 amid record-breaking venture capital raising activity this year.
Paradigm invests in crypto shops big and small, with as much as $100 million-plus or as little as $1 million, the company’s website says. The shop intends to continue to invest in startups with “just a glimmer of an idea" as well as later-stage companies, Ehrsam and Huang said.