Home >Markets >Cryptocurrency >Coinbase gets US SEC approval for listing on Nasdaq

Coinbase gets US SEC approval for listing on Nasdaq

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Reuters

The company, which plans to go public through a so-called direct listing, expects to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker 'COIN' on April 14

Coinbase Global Inc, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, has received approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to list its shares on the Nasdaq, paving the way for what will be a landmark victory for cryptocurrency advocates.

Coinbase said in a blog post that its shares were declared effective by the SEC earlier on Thursday. The company, which plans to go public through a so-called direct listing, expects to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker 'COIN' on April 14.

