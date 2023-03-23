Coinbase gets Wells notice from US SEC over earn product, wallet1 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 04:00 AM IST
Coinbase Global Inc said on Wednesday it had received a notice from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission warning that the cryptocurrency exchange could face a civil action over some of its products.
