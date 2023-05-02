Coinbase launches international exchange as tensions with US regulators grow

Coinbase launches international exchange as tensions with US regulators grow2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 08:07 PM IST
The Coinbase International Exchange will follow the regulatory approval from the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA) and new platform will initially offer Bitcoin and Ethereum perpetual futures, Coinbase said
Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, Tuesday announced the launch of an international derivatives exchange for institutional crypto traders outside the US to diversity its business amid souring relations with American regulators.
