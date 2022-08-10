Coinbase needs crypto investors to buy, not hodl

What emerges is a picture that Coinbase’s own activity rebound might rely on belief in a long-term future for crypto among U.S. investors—a future that is especially cloudy amid regulatory uncertainty. Coinbase’s drop in volume is partly a reflection of the fact that its core retail customer bought less and held on for dear life or “HODL’ed" more as prices dropped. Should individual investors start trading more again, it is likely those institutional market makers would also follow that volume. And if more of the kinds of big institutions that work with BlackRock decide to delve into crypto, that might also be a differentiated kind of trading flow drawing even more activity to Coinbase’s market.

