Coinbase needs crypto investors to buy, not hodl
- For the exchange’s expense cuts to keep its losses in line, crypto prices and retail activity have to stay clear of another big downturn.
Coinbase Global isn’t hibernating during crypto winter, but even keeping moving might not be enough to avoid a deep freeze.
The cryptocurrency exchange’s stock jumped last week on the news of a partnership with BlackRock to connect to its Aladdin investment-management platform for institutions, starting with Bitcoin. But institutional volumes aren’t a cure-all for what ails the exchange right now. Coinbase has a rising share of volume coming from institutional versus retail—79% in the second quarter, versus 69% a year prior, the company reported on Tuesday. Yet retail volume still fetched a far higher fee rate in the second quarter, around 1.3% versus 0.02%.
A big concern about Coinbase has been about a loss of exchange market share to competitors such as FTX and Binance. The company reported that its second-quarter institutional volume dropped by 27% from the first quarter, and retail volume fell nearly 40%. Coinbase attributed the decline in its institutional volume primarily to lower market-maker volume, noting that these players “gravitate towards products such as derivatives and financing products," where Coinbase doesn’t match the product offerings of its offshore rivals.
What emerges is a picture that Coinbase’s own activity rebound might rely on belief in a long-term future for crypto among U.S. investors—a future that is especially cloudy amid regulatory uncertainty. Coinbase’s drop in volume is partly a reflection of the fact that its core retail customer bought less and held on for dear life or “HODL’ed" more as prices dropped. Should individual investors start trading more again, it is likely those institutional market makers would also follow that volume. And if more of the kinds of big institutions that work with BlackRock decide to delve into crypto, that might also be a differentiated kind of trading flow drawing even more activity to Coinbase’s market.
Even if some people might be trading crypto on the way down, the decline in price is having an impact on Coinbase’s other revenues, too. Custodial fee revenues declined quarter-over-quarter because of lower average crypto asset prices. Blockchain reward revenue also declined sequentially because of lower average crypto prices. Overall subscription and services revenue was down 3% from the first quarter. That would have been a 29% jump if crypto asset prices were constant from quarter to quarter, the company said.
Meanwhile, the company’s layoffs and other expense cuts now have Coinbase projecting technology-and-development and general-and-administrative expenses in a range of $4 billion to $4.25 billion in 2022, down from its prior projection of $4.25 billion to $5.25 billion. Notably, though, the company guided its sales and marketing costs in 2022 to be in a dollar range of $500 million to $600 million, rather than a previous guide as a percentage of revenue. Even during the crypto winter, it will be vital for Coinbase to maintain its brand so that when casual investors return, they don’t start new relationships with other platforms.
The company said that it is working hard to stay within a $500 million adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization loss for the year, but also that managing to this guardrail depends on crypto’s market value not going meaningfully below July 2022 levels and that there isn’t “another significant change in the behaviors of our customers."
Coinbase might continue to make some splashy moves, but investors should be focused on a potential bounceback in crypto belief and prices. That can’t be engineered.
