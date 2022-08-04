US-based largest cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase rallied on Thursday after inking a deal with investment management corporation, BlackRock Inc. The bull run on Coinbase led the shares to skyrocket by a whopping nearly 44% in a single day as investors gave thumbs up to the BlackRock deal. Under the agreement, top clients of BlackRock will be able to use its Aladdin investment-management system to supervise their exposure to Bitcoin along with other portfolio assets including bonds and stocks.

