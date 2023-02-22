Coinbase swings to quarterly loss as crypto winter hits trading volumes
Coinbase reported net revenue of $605 million in the quarter, compared with $2.49 billion a year earlier
Coinbase Global Inc reported a loss for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, as trading volumes at the cryptocurrency exchange came under pressure from an industry-wide downturn triggered by a string of high-profile bankruptcies.
