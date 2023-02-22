Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency /  Coinbase swings to quarterly loss as crypto winter hits trading volumes

Coinbase swings to quarterly loss as crypto winter hits trading volumes

2 min read . 03:41 AM IST Manya Saini, Reuters
Shares in Coinbase, which lost roughly 86% of their value in 2022, were down about 2% in extended trading after results

Coinbase reported net revenue of $605 million in the quarter, compared with $2.49 billion a year earlier

Coinbase Global Inc reported a loss for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, as trading volumes at the cryptocurrency exchange came under pressure from an industry-wide downturn triggered by a string of high-profile bankruptcies.

Coinbase Global Inc reported a loss for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, as trading volumes at the cryptocurrency exchange came under pressure from an industry-wide downturn triggered by a string of high-profile bankruptcies.

Shares in Coinbase, which lost roughly 86% of their value in 2022, were down about 2% in extended trading after results.

Shares in Coinbase, which lost roughly 86% of their value in 2022, were down about 2% in extended trading after results.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The market for digital assets has suffered from dour sentiment over the last year, as investors shunned risky assets amid spiraling market volatility and worries of an upcoming recession.

But the biggest blow to the sector came from the bankruptcy of Sam Bankman-Fried's major crypto exchange FTX in November. The collapse has since drawn tough global regulatory scrutiny on companies operating in the crypto sector and fueled worries of a contagion hitting other firms.

Trading volumes at the crypto exchange in the fourth quarter plunged to $145 billion, compared with $547 billion a year earlier.

"As macroeconomic indicators like inflation remained high and interest rates rose throughout the year, crypto market cap declined along with broader equity markets," Coinbase said in a letter to shareholders, adding that conditions worsened due to the depegging of TerraUSD and collapse of FTX.

Retail traders, who had earlier used Coinbase's platform to pump money into the biggest cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ethereum, pulled back significantly, spooked by heavy market volatility, with their trading volumes in the quarter plummeting nearly 89% to $20 billion.

The company reported net revenue of $605 million in the quarter, compared with $2.49 billion a year earlier.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

Coinbase reported a net loss of $557 million in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $840 million a year earlier.

In January, Coinbase had said it will cut 20% of its workforce, as part of a restructuring plan that marked the third round of layoffs for the cryptocurrency exchange since last year.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP