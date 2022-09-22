Coinbase tested group to speculate on crypto

Rules on banks restricting speculative trading imposed in 2010 were eased somewhat a few years ago, and Coinbase was never subject to these restrictions. Still, regulators and politicians have long worried that speculative activity by firms like Coinbase in nascent crypto markets could harm clients. When a financial firm invests money for its clients at the same time it invests its own money in the market, it can lead to risks and potential conflicts of interest with clients. For example, a firm buyingor selling the same investments could drive up or down the price of theseinvestments, hurting the clients.