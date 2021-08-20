Coinbase to invest $500 mn in crypto, channel part of profits into digital asset

New Delhi: US-based cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, has received the board’s approval to purchase over $500 million of crypto to add to its existing holdings. Moreover, the company will be investing 10% of its profit going forward in crypto assets.

“I expect this percentage to keep growing over time as the crypto economy matures," the US-listed exchange’s, co-founder and chief executive officer, Brian Armstrong, tweeted on Friday.

The company in a blog on Medium, an online publishing platform, shared that it is committing to invest $500 million of its cash and cash equivalents towards crypto investment. Moreover, 10% of quarterly net income will also go into a diverse portfolio of crypto assets.

“This means we will become the first publicly traded company to hold ethereum, proof of stake assets, DeFi tokens, and many other crypto assets supported for trading on our platform, in addition to bitcoin, on our balance sheet," the company said in the blog.

Coinbase, which was listed on the Nasdaq in April this year, said that it will look to invest for the long term, and will only divest under select circumstances, such as an asset delisting from the platform. All trades will be executed via Coinbase’s over-the-counter (OTC) desk or away from the exchange to avoid any conflict of interest with the company’s customers.

A lot of large global corporates such as Tesla and MicroStrategy have in the recent past moved some part of their cash reserves into bitcoin.

The American carmaker’s chief Elon Musk in February 2021 had announced that the company had invested $1.5 billion in the digital asset. As of June quarter-end, the electric-car company was holding $1.3 billion worth of bitcoin on its balance sheet.

While the US-based MicroStrategy Inc, the world’s biggest corporate holder of bitcoin, was holding a total of digital assets (comprised of approximately 105,085 bitcoins) worth $2.051 billion as of June quarter-end.

Tesla along with MicroStrategy are the world’s biggest corporate holders of bitcoin.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.