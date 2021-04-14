Coinbase to list on Nasdaq today: How Indians can invest in the company

Indians can participate in this listing by opening a US brokerage account on platforms that enable global investments. This will give them access to buy shares of Coinbase once it’s listed. Nowadays, one can open a US brokerage account with just a PAN card and Aadhaar card using just an app. Moreover, an investor has to register for the liberalized remittance scheme (LRS) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) with her or his bank.