Home >Markets >Cryptocurrency >Coinbase to pay $6.5 million to settle CFTC investigation over trading

Coinbase to pay $6.5 million to settle CFTC investigation over trading

Photo Bloomberg
3 min read . 09:21 AM IST DAVE MICHAELS, The Wall Street Journal

  • Cryptocurrency exchange operator settles civil case without admitting or denying fault

Cryptocurrency-exchange operator Coinbase Inc. agreed Friday to pay $6.5 million to settle regulatory claims that it reported misleading information about its trading volumes.

Coinbase, which last year filed plans to go public, resolved the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s investigation without admitting or denying the regulator’s claims. The outcome clears one cloud hanging over Coinbase as it prepares to become a public company through a direct listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

