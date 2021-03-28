Coinbase to set up branch in India despite uncertainty around crypto regulation

In a blog post, the company said that it is now hiring in India and expects to open a physical office, initially in Hyderabad, for Indian employees as COVID-related conditions allow. ‘’India has long been known as a hub for engineering and technology innovation, and we look forward to finding that world-class talent to help the Coinbase group develop new ways for our customers to interact with the cryptoeconomy’’, the company added.

