CoinDCX CEO has a few questions for Nikhil Kamath: From blockchain to bitcoin, here's what Sumit Gupta asked

Sumit Gupta, Indian cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX's co-founder and chief executive officer, in a recent post on social media, put forward a few questions on crypto to online brokerage platform Zerodha's co-founder Nikhil Kamath after the latter's recent podcast with Elon Musk.

In his post on X, Sumit Gupta congratulated Kamath on the success of his “WTF podcast” and said that he, along with millions of Indians, is learning a lot from it.

Gupta highlighted how Nikhil Kamath had spoken to many leaders, including Elon Musk, Ray Dalio, Nandan Nilekani and Ruchir Sharma, to get their views on bitcoin and blockchain, and now it was the podcaster's turn to share his take on crypto.

“Would be keen to know what your view on blockchain and bitcoin is now? Has it evolved from those conversations? Do you hold any BTC?” questioned Gupta in his post on X.

Elon Musk's take on Bitcoin Billionaire founder of Tesla, Elon Musk, in an interview with Nikhil Kamath, said that the only true currency in the world is “energy,” which is based on physics.

Energy is something that people cannot legislate to have more of. Musk also highlighted that in future, probably humanity will not have money, they will have energy and then power generation will become the de facto currency of the world system.

“Some currencies are physics-based. So energy is the true currency. This is why I said Bitcoin is based on energy. You can't legislate energy. You can't just pass a law and suddenly have a lot of energy. It's very difficult to generate energy, especially to harness energy in a useful way. Probably (in future) we won't have money, and probably will just have energy, with power generation, as the de facto currency,” said Elon Musk in his recent interaction with Nikhil Kamath.

Bitcoin today CoinMarketCap data show that the price of Bitcoin dropped 0.46% to $87,257.39 at 7:54 PM IST on Wednesday, 24 December 2025, compared to its earlier level of $87,660 during the same time the previous day, thanks to broader crypto market weakness, bearish technicals and ETF outflows.

The data suggested that Bitcoin was trading below the critical moving average levels, signalling weak momentum in the market amid $188.6 million of net ETF outflows as of 23 December 2025.

In the last 24-hour period, the benchmark cryptocurrency Bitcoin's market capitalisation dropped 0.51% to $1.73 trillion, while the volumes tanked 26% to $31.5 billion.

Investing in cryptocurrencies is highly risky due to the rapid and volatile nature of the crypto market. Hence, investors should be cautious and aware before making any conscious investment decision.

