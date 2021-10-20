NEW DELHI : Crypto exchange CoinDCX on Wednesday said it has launched over-the-counter (OTC) desk facility for its institutional clients looking to trade in crypto assets. The move is aimed at boosting the number of users and the overall trading volume.

The new facility is expected to supplement CoinDCX’s existing trading platforms, CoinDCX and CoinDCX Pro.

According to the company, through the OTC desk facility, institutional clients will be able to execute bulk orders for crypto assets such as bitcoin (BTC) and other popular cryptocurrencies, seamlessly.

Additionally, the facility offers these clients to purchase or sell their holdings at a particular price without worrying about price volatility caused by market fluctuations.

On the new service, Sumit Gupta, co-founder at CoinDCX, said, “The average ticket size for such services start at above ₹30 lakh plus investments. With this our target audience lies with an entity/person who trades in and out of crypto for large quantities. This segment is more concerned about price certainty and wants to minimize slippages."

The OTC facility provides risk management when executing large trades, therefore, it appeals to investors indulging in large trades.

Despite regulatory uncertainty, crypto assets have made inroads into the mainstream in India. Some estimates put number of crypto investors at over 10 crore in India.

After retail interest, slowly and steadily high net-worth individuals and family offices have started to test the crypto waters.

As per CoinDCX, which has over five million users, the phenomenon is also being witnessed across entities and some people are trying to look at crypto as an alternative investment to their portfolios by investing a sizeable amount.

“Corporations wanting to allocate some amount of balance to crypto assets. Newly funded startups and their founders, too, are showing interest in broadening their portfolio by allocating some serious amount into this asset class. Among others we have also seen, Small proprietary firms or individuals to make money trading across exchanges utilizing price differential to make arbitrage profits," Gupta added.

Earlier this month, another crypto exchange, ZebPay, had launched its electronic over-the-counter (OTC) desk for large volume traders and institutional investors, globally.

