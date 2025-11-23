CoinDCX crisis: A $44 mn hack, senior exits, and India’s crypto unicorn at a crossroads
Samiksha Goel 11 min read 23 Nov 2025, 05:00 pm IST
Summary
CoinDCX launched in 2018 in an uncertain crypto landscape and weathered multiple regulatory challenges. Now, the unicorn is in a multi-front battle, contending with attrition, theft, and failed bets. The inside story.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Bengaluru: When CoinDCX launched in 2018, India’s crypto scene was barely more than a whisper in the larger tech conversation. Bitcoin had made a big splash a year earlier with its dramatic surge, and a handful of early adopters were tinkering with wallets that few understood.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story