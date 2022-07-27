CoinSwitch announces zero-fee Bitcoin Trading Fest. Know everything in detail

CoinSwitch announces zero-fee Bitcoin Trading Fest. Know everything in detail2 min read . 08:08 PM IST
For a limited time, CoinSwitch, the largest cryptocurrency trading app in India, has waived trading fees on bitcoin transactions on its platform. This enables all CoinSwitch.co users with fully verified Know-Your-Client (KYC) and domestic Bank accounts to trade bitcoin at no fees in Indian Rupees during the offer period. According to market capitalization, Bitcoin is the most valuable cryptocurrency and accounts for over 35% of the CRE8 real-time Indian crypto market index.
CoinSwitch has said in a press release statement that “The zero-fee trading offer extends to all bitcoin transactions, including SIP and limit orders as well as sale of bitcoins received as rewards for referrals and other promotional activities. Both fractional and high-value investors can avail the offer as there is no lower or upper limit on the order value. CoinSwitch also provides educational materials through its blog and YouTube videos to enable users to make informed investment decisions."
Last month, CoinSwitch added the 100th coin to its trading platform, allowing users to buy and sell these Crypto assets in Indian Rupees while adhering to secure investing guidelines. According to market capitalization, Bitcoin is the most valuable cryptocurrency and accounts for over 35% of the CRE8 real-time Indian crypto market index. The worldwide crypto market cap is $990.32B, up 3.57 per cent from the previous day, according to statistics from CoinMarketCap. The overall volume of the cryptocurrency market during the last 24 hours was $63.26B, a 20.10 per cent decline. All stable coin volume is currently $59.79B, or 94.51 per cent of the 24-hour volume of the whole crypto market. The largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, is presently trading at $21,454.93 and has a 41.38 per cent market share, down 0.40 per cent from the previous day. Bitcoin's latest market capitalization was $409,815,990,861.
Ashish Singhal, Govind Soni, and Vimal Sagar Tiwari founded CoinSwitch, the largest cryptocurrency investment app in India, in 2017. It is supported by a number of highly regarded investors, including Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital India, Ribbit Capital, Paradigm, and Coinbase Ventures.