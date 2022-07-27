Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency /  CoinSwitch announces zero-fee Bitcoin Trading Fest. Know everything in detail

CoinSwitch announces zero-fee Bitcoin Trading Fest. Know everything in detail

According to market capitalization, Bitcoin is the most valuable cryptocurrency and accounts for over 35% of the CRE8 real-time Indian crypto market index.
2 min read . 08:08 PM ISTLivemint

  • For a limited time, CoinSwitch, the largest cryptocurrency trading app in India, has waived trading fees on bitcoin transactions on its platform.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

For a limited time, CoinSwitch, the largest cryptocurrency trading app in India, has waived trading fees on bitcoin transactions on its platform. This enables all CoinSwitch.co users with fully verified Know-Your-Client (KYC) and domestic Bank accounts to trade bitcoin at no fees in Indian Rupees during the offer period. According to market capitalization, Bitcoin is the most valuable cryptocurrency and accounts for over 35% of the CRE8 real-time Indian crypto market index.

For a limited time, CoinSwitch, the largest cryptocurrency trading app in India, has waived trading fees on bitcoin transactions on its platform. This enables all CoinSwitch.co users with fully verified Know-Your-Client (KYC) and domestic Bank accounts to trade bitcoin at no fees in Indian Rupees during the offer period. According to market capitalization, Bitcoin is the most valuable cryptocurrency and accounts for over 35% of the CRE8 real-time Indian crypto market index.

CoinSwitch has said in a press release statement that “The zero-fee trading offer extends to all bitcoin transactions, including SIP and limit orders as well as sale of bitcoins received as rewards for referrals and other promotional activities. Both fractional and high-value investors can avail the offer as there is no lower or upper limit on the order value. CoinSwitch also provides educational materials through its blog and YouTube videos to enable users to make informed investment decisions."

CoinSwitch has said in a press release statement that “The zero-fee trading offer extends to all bitcoin transactions, including SIP and limit orders as well as sale of bitcoins received as rewards for referrals and other promotional activities. Both fractional and high-value investors can avail the offer as there is no lower or upper limit on the order value. CoinSwitch also provides educational materials through its blog and YouTube videos to enable users to make informed investment decisions."

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Last month, CoinSwitch added the 100th coin to its trading platform, allowing users to buy and sell these Crypto assets in Indian Rupees while adhering to secure investing guidelines. According to market capitalization, Bitcoin is the most valuable cryptocurrency and accounts for over 35% of the CRE8 real-time Indian crypto market index. The worldwide crypto market cap is $990.32B, up 3.57 per cent from the previous day, according to statistics from CoinMarketCap. The overall volume of the cryptocurrency market during the last 24 hours was $63.26B, a 20.10 per cent decline. All stable coin volume is currently $59.79B, or 94.51 per cent of the 24-hour volume of the whole crypto market. The largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, is presently trading at $21,454.93 and has a 41.38 per cent market share, down 0.40 per cent from the previous day. Bitcoin's latest market capitalization was $409,815,990,861.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

Ashish Singhal, Govind Soni, and Vimal Sagar Tiwari founded CoinSwitch, the largest cryptocurrency investment app in India, in 2017. It is supported by a number of highly regarded investors, including Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital India, Ribbit Capital, Paradigm, and Coinbase Ventures.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.