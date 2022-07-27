CoinSwitch announces zero-fee Bitcoin Trading Fest. Know everything in detail

Last month, CoinSwitch added the 100th coin to its trading platform, allowing users to buy and sell these Crypto assets in Indian Rupees while adhering to secure investing guidelines. According to market capitalization, Bitcoin is the most valuable cryptocurrency and accounts for over 35% of the CRE8 real-time Indian crypto market index. The worldwide crypto market cap is $990.32B, up 3.57 per cent from the previous day, according to statistics from CoinMarketCap. The overall volume of the cryptocurrency market during the last 24 hours was $63.26B, a 20.10 per cent decline. All stable coin volume is currently $59.79B, or 94.51 per cent of the 24-hour volume of the whole crypto market. The largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, is presently trading at $21,454.93 and has a 41.38 per cent market share, down 0.40 per cent from the previous day. Bitcoin's latest market capitalization was $409,815,990,861.

