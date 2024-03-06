CoinSwitch becomes first Indian cryptocurrency trading platform with 2 crore registered users, after Bitcoin surges
CoinSwitch, India's leading crypto platform, surpasses 2 crore users, a first in the country. This surge coincides with rising investor optimism fueled by recent developments like Bitcoin ETFs and the upcoming Bitcoin Halving event.
CoinSwitch, a leading cryptocurrency trading platform in India, has reached a significant milestone by surpassing 2 crore registered users, becoming the first platform in the country on March 6.
