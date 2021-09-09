CoinSwitch Kuber becomes India’s largest crypto exchange with 10 million users

"We launched CoinSwitch Kuber in India during the lockdown in June and onboarded over 1 million users in just six months. The journey from 1 million to 10 million has taken us just 9 months. We aim to accelerate this growth by offering continued simplicity, security, the best rates and experience to our users," said Ashish Singhal, co-founder and CEO, CoinSwitch Kuber in a statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}