CoinSwitch starts cross-exchange trading platform

“Alongside liquidity, since the service lists price differences of tokens across exchanges, a cross-exchange platform will also allow users to make the most of arbitrage —thus buying tokens on one exchange and selling on another," Singhal said. Arbitrage is the act of buying an entity at one place such as an exchange and selling at a higher price in near-instant time durations on a second exchange, thus earning slim-margin profits. Regular equity investors typically look at algorithmic trading as ways to earn through arbitrage.