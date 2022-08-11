Cold wallets vs Hot wallets: The best option to safeguard your crypto assets

The cryptocurrency market is no stranger to cyber threats, frauds, and losses. Just like its sensitive nature, the market is also vulnerable and exposed to many threats. There have been reports like the popular Wormhole and Ronin Bridge attack this year to send shockwaves across the market. The latest to fall prey to these sophisticated hacks would be users' money draining out from Solana's hot wallets. Cyber crimes in cryptocurrencies have been advancing and getting more complex which has emerged as one of the factors of worry and uncertainty for accepting cryptos as a form of investment options broad-based. There are two ways to keep your assets. These are cold wallets and hot wallets.

