Cooling in US inflation, Shapella upgrade lifts crypto market; Bitcoin nears $30,500, Ether up 6%3 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 03:53 PM IST
- Crypto markets witnessed a strong demand in both volumes and value terms on Thursday. Bitcoin moved closer towards $30,500 mark and Ethereum surged by over 6%.
The crypto market continues it's gaining spree with the leader Bitcoin reaching near $30,500 levels, and Ethereum picking up by over 6%. There are a host of positives for cryptocurrencies. These would be sharp cooling in US inflation, and also Ether's Shapella upgrade which is set to be released. Globally, the market witnessed strong demand in both value and volume.
