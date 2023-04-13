On the latest cryptocurrencies performance, Sumit Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, CoinDCX said: “The ETH Shapella upgrade is important on 3 counts: security, improved user experience, and more control. The upgrade involves making changes to two important layers in the network - the execution layer and the consensus layer. One of the most important changes being introduced - EIP-4895 - is a new mechanism that will improve the security of the Ethereum network. The ETH network will now be more efficient and reliable and provide an improved customer experience."